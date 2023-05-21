Water Way Pool & Spa
6315 U.S. Hwy. 6
Portage
219-763-1309
Though it’s been difficult, the Water Way Pool & Spa has been soldiering on since owner and operator Stephen Menefee died in March 2022.
He started the company in 1984 to bring a top-notch pool and hot tub store to the area and the staff continues to honor that tradition in his memory, just one reason customers voted Water Way Best of the Region.
The store offers products including pools, pool liners, equipment, hot tubs, pool chemical systems and service.
SECOND PLACE
St. John Pool Center
9571 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8308
THIRD PLACE
The Great Escape
2409 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-769-1720
(219) 769-1720