The Great Escape Merrillville
2409 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-769-1720
Rich Mathis, manager of The Great Escape in Merrillville, credits the employees with the store’s continued success. Humbly reflecting on the store’s multiple Best Pool Store wins, Mathis says: “We’ve won the last couple years. if I had to put it to one thing I'd say it's the employees in the store.”
According to Mathis, most of The Great Escape’s employees have been there for many years and have gotten to know the store’s products inside and out after training on all of them.
When a customer comes into the store “they’ll work with a knowledgeable staff member who will try to find the right fit for them,” Mathis says, calling it “doing it right the first time.”
And this customer service has led to repeat business.
“Most of our customers aren't ‘one-and-done,’ " says Mathis. “When they’re looking to buy something else, they’re thinking of us.”
SECOND PLACE
Caribbean Pools
36 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-322-8550
3900 Murvihill Road
Valparaiso
219-299-2997
THIRD PLACE
St. John Pool Center
9571 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8308