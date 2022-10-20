Best Pools/Spas

American Sale
16660 LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-460-4595
Founded in 1959 as a toy store, American Sale has grown to eight locations and remains family-owned and operated.
It also still deals in toys — of a larger, more group-oriented variety. It offers above-ground pools, along with hot tubs, patio furniture, billiard tables and backyard playsets. (It also boasts Chicagoland's largest selection of artificial Christmas trees and holiday décor.)
Besides its selection of pools in various sizes and construction, American sale has accessories such as furniture, liners and toys as well as equipment and chemicals for maintenance.
