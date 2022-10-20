 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Pools/Spas

Best Pools/Spas

American Sale 

American Sale

16660 LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-460-4595

americansale.com

Founded in 1959 as a toy store, American Sale has grown to eight locations and remains family-owned and operated.

It also still deals in toys — of a larger, more group-oriented variety. It offers above-ground pools, along with hot tubs, patio furniture, billiard tables and backyard playsets. (It also boasts  Chicagoland's largest selection of artificial Christmas trees and holiday décor.)

Besides its selection of pools in various sizes and construction, American sale has accessories such as furniture, liners and toys as well as equipment and chemicals for maintenance.

SECOND PLACE

Caribbean Pools & Spas

18911 Wolf Road

Mokena

708-479-5900

www.caribbeanpools.com

THIRD PLACE (TIE)

Aqua Pools

13445 W. 159th St.

Homer Glen

708-301-9400

10517 Southwest Hwy.

Worth

708-361-1000

aquapoolsonline.com

 

The Great Escape

17231 S. LaGrange Road

Tinley Park 

708-403-2160

www.shopthegreatescape.com

