Best Pools/Spas

Aqua Pools
13445 W. 159th St.
Homer Glen
708-301-9400
From a small start in 1974, the Homer Glen shop received the Regional Excellence Award from Latham Pools in 2015 and 2016, according to its website.
“From the start, we have held ourselves to the highest standards of quality and professionalism,” said a statement on the website. “We achieve this goal by providing customers with a wide range of options, including stunning in-ground pools, affordable and versatile above-ground pools and a hearty lineup of all the ‘bells and whistles,’ including hot tubs, patio furniture, high quality outdoor grills and so much more.”
The business also offers service and maintenance of pools and hot tubs.
SECOND PLACE
Black Oak Pools & Supply
15016 W. 143rd St.
Homer Glen
708-645-0900
THIRD PLACE
American Sale
16660 S. LaGrange Rd.
Orland Park
708-460-4595