Best Pools/Spas

Aqua Pools

From a small start in 1974, the Homer Glen shop received the Regional Excellence Award from Latham Pools in 2015 and 2016, according to its website.

“From the start, we have held ourselves to the highest standards of quality and professionalism,” said a statement on the website. “We achieve this goal by providing customers with a wide range of options, including stunning in-ground pools, affordable and versatile above-ground pools and a hearty lineup of all the ‘bells and whistles,’ including hot tubs, patio furniture, high quality outdoor grills and so much more.”