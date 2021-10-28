 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Pools/Spas
urgent

Best Pools/Spas

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Pools/Spas

Aqua Pools

 Jeff Vorva, The Times
Best Pools/Spas

Aqua Pools in Homer Glen

Aqua Pools

13445 W. 159th St.

Homer Glen

708-301-9400

Aquapoolsonline.com

From a small start in 1974, the Homer Glen shop received the Regional Excellence Award from Latham Pools in 2015 and 2016, according to its website.

“From the start, we have held ourselves to the highest standards of quality and professionalism,” said a statement on the website. “We achieve this goal by providing customers with a wide range of options, including stunning in-ground pools, affordable and versatile above-ground pools and a hearty lineup of all the ‘bells and whistles,’ including hot tubs, patio furniture, high quality outdoor grills and so much more.”

The business also offers service and maintenance of pools and hot tubs.

SECOND PLACE

Black Oak Pools & Supply

15016 W. 143rd St.

Homer Glen

708-645-0900

Blackoarkpools.com

THIRD PLACE

American Sale

16660 S. LaGrange Rd.

Orland Park

708-460-4595

Americansale.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts