Lady's Gourmet Popcorn

118 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-743-7858

Lady’s Gourmet Popcorn has built a big fan base of customers who recognize the care that goes into its craft. Mother-daughter duo Patti Haugh and Amanda Sanow own the shop and take great pride in making the experience special for everyone they encounter.

“A lot has to do with the actual product,” says Sanow. “We make it every single day and put a lot of care into making it.”

About 20 flavors are available each day. “We have a core menu. Then we have a rotating menu that changes every two weeks,” says Sanow.

Haugh says she’s grateful for the community that continues to support the business, and she enjoys having the opportunity to support local organizations. “We get a lot of support from our community,” she says, “and we do a lot of fundraisers, too.”

“Popcorn seems like something everyone loves,” she adds.

SECOND PLACE

Poppin’ P’ah’letas

142 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-440-7180

THIRD PLACE

Kelly’s Kernels

13326 Lincoln Plaza Way

Cedar Lake

219-401-8163