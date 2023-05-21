Lady's Gourmet Popcorn
118 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-743-7858
Lady’s Gourmet Popcorn has built a big fan base of customers who recognize the care that goes into its craft. Mother-daughter duo Patti Haugh and Amanda Sanow own the shop and take great pride in making the experience special for everyone they encounter.
“A lot has to do with the actual product,” says Sanow. “We make it every single day and put a lot of care into making it.”
About 20 flavors are available each day. “We have a core menu. Then we have a rotating menu that changes every two weeks,” says Sanow.
People are also reading…
Haugh says she’s grateful for the community that continues to support the business, and she enjoys having the opportunity to support local organizations. “We get a lot of support from our community,” she says, “and we do a lot of fundraisers, too.”
“Popcorn seems like something everyone loves,” she adds.
SECOND PLACE
Poppin’ P’ah’letas
142 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
219-440-7180
THIRD PLACE
Kelly’s Kernels
13326 Lincoln Plaza Way
Cedar Lake
219-401-8163