Best Popcorn
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Lady's Gourmet Popcorn

Lady's Gourmet Popcorn

Lady’s Gourmet Popcorn

118 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-743-7858

ladysgourmetpopcorn.com

Community, customers and care are the keys to Lady’s Gourmet Popcorn, said owner Patti Haugh, who has two daughters and a niece who work in the shop.

“A lot has to do with the actual product,” said Amanda Sanow, one of Haugh’s daughters. “We make it every single day and put a lot of care into making it.”

“We don’t have, like, 150 flavors,” Sanow said. “We have a core menu, then we have a rotating menu that changes every two weeks.”

Usually 20 or more flavors are available daily, six or seven of which are the rotating flavors.

“We have a lot of returning customers,” Haugh said.

“We have one customer, who comes in every Friday morning, when we open, for a caramel corn refill,” Sanow said. “A lot of people who’ve moved out of the area order popcorn for shipping.” She said the shop keeps records of the orders, so, they’ll have the recipe to prepare a custom order for, say, scorpion pepper popcorn.

Much of that personal touch comes from the Lady’s Gourmet team. “It’s 100% a family run business,” Sanow said. "My mom, my sister, my cousin, my dad often hanging around the shop too.”

“We get a lot of support from our community,” Haugh said, “and we do a lot of fundraisers too.” Local athletic organizations from baseball to swimming clubs are among the beneficiaries. “Popcorn seems like something everyone loves,” she said.

SECOND PLACE

I Am Popcorn

439 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-595-5300

www.iampopcorn.com

THIRD PLACE

Epic Popcorn

811 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-227-9499

epicpopcorn.com

