Best Popcorn

Treats from Lady Gourmet Popcorn

Lady Gourmet Popcorn

118 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-743-7858

ladysgourmetpopcorn.com

When Patti Haugh and her daughter, Amanda Sanow, opened their popcorn shop, they decided to name it in honor of Haugh’s mom, Delores Textor, whose nickname was “Lady.”

Family is a consistent theme throughout the business, Haugh says, with both  daughters, husband, grandkids and niece all working at the popular Griffith spot at times.

Known for its flavor and freshness, Lady Gourmet Popcorn has a core menu and a rotating menu that offers customers something new every time they visit.

“New Flavor Friday is popular,” Haugh said. “You never know what the popcorn fairies will come up with next.”

In addition to being nut-free, the popcorn staple also features vegan flavors such as vegan caramel corn. The store also carries a variety of new treats, from hot chocolate bombs made with Ghirardelli Chocolates to house-made marshmallows and cake pops. Favorites include a carrot cake oatmeal pie and Dole whip pineapple butter cookie.

“We also have an amazing and highly successful fundraising program and love working with all the sports teams and organizations in our community,” Haugh said.

SECOND PLACE

I Am Popcorn

439 Ridge Road

Munster

219-595-5300

iampopcorn.com

THIRD PLACE

Epic Gourmet Popcorn

811 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-227-9499

epicpopcorn.com

