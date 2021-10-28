Best Preschool

Sandbox Schools
Multiple locations
A nationally accredited preschool, Sandbox Schools focuses on early childhood development and education.
“Our programs are designed to maximize your child's learning potential while fostering their inter-social skills and behaviors,” according to the school. “We focus on coordinating our activities to the individual child's pace, allowing for all their needs to be met. Additionally, our curriculum offers a balance between quiet, reflective times and physically active times.”
Sandbox Schools has locations in Homer Glen, Midlothian, Palos Heights, Palos Hills and Orland Park.
SECOND PLACE
Triple R Child Care
9500 W. LaPorte Road
Mokena
708-479-4646
226 E. Haven Ave.
New Lenox
815-320-3655
THIRD PLACE
St. George School
6700 W. 176th St.
Tinley Park
708-532-2626