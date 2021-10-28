 Skip to main content
Best Preschool
urgent

Best Preschool

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Education series

Sandbox Schools

Multiple locations

www.sandboxschools.com

A nationally accredited preschool, Sandbox Schools focuses on early childhood development and education.

“Our programs are designed to maximize your child's learning potential while fostering their inter-social skills and behaviors,” according to the school. “We focus on coordinating our activities to the individual child's pace, allowing for all their needs to be met. Additionally, our curriculum offers a balance between quiet, reflective times and physically active times.”

Sandbox Schools has locations in Homer Glen, Midlothian, Palos Heights, Palos Hills and Orland Park.

SECOND PLACE

Triple R Child Care

9500 W. LaPorte Road

Mokena

708-479-4646

226 E. Haven Ave.

New Lenox

815-320-3655

www.triplerchild.com

THIRD PLACE

St. George School

6700 W. 176th St.

Tinley Park

708-532-2626

www.stgeorgeschool.org

