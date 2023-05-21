Community Healthcare System

Multiple locations

219-836-3477

Community Healthcare System offers excellent primary care services through Community Care Network. The primary care providers and staff of CCNI draw on the expertise and resources of Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

CCNI physician offices are located throughout Northwest Indiana and uphold the high standards of Community Healthcare System.

In addition to being named The Times’ Best Primary Healthcare Network, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recently honored CCNI as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023.

“Primary-care providers are critical to an integrated health care network," says Dr. Alan Kumar, chief operating officer of Community Healthcare System and administrator of CCNI. "Our team sets the bar high and is honored to be recognized for providing expert care. We are extremely thankful to be honored by our Northwest Indiana patients we are privileged to serve.”

Community Healthcare System also placed first for Best Hospital and Best Home Health Care.

SECOND PLACE

NorthShore Health Centers

Multiple locations

219-763-8112

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan Health

Multiple locations

800-931-3322