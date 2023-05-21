Lithographic Communications

9701 Indiana Pkwy.

Munster

219-924-9779

Lithographic Communications in Munster provides everything from commercial printing to direct-mail services.

Rich Pietrzak Jr., vice president of Lithographic Communications, says one of his favorite aspects of the printing business is the constant growth.

“We’ve continually invested in new equipment,” Pietrzak says, continuing that the new technology often adds greater efficiency and capacity to its printing facility.

Since 1988, Lithographic Communications has gone from six employees to a team of 62, Pietrzak says.

“The constant growth is great,” he says.

Whether for business cards, inserts, pamphlets, books, programs, invitations or something else, Pietrzak says timeliness and quality go hand in hand at Lithographic Communications.

“We’re going to give you the best possible product at the most competitive price that we can on time,” he says.

SECOND PLACE

Largus Graphix Solutions

732 W. 45th St.

Munster

219-922-8414

THIRD PLACE

Hoosier Postal Plus

13115 Wicker Ave., Suite A

Cedar Lake

219-401-8145