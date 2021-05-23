Best Printer

Lithographic Communications

9701 Indiana Pkwy.

Munster

219-924-9779

From sweeping the floor to keeping up with sweeping changes, Lithographic Communications Vice President Rich Pietrzak Jr. has seen it all in the printing game.

At age 12, he was sweeping the floors for his father, Rich Sr., who owns the business. After graduating college in 2001, Rich Jr. went to work in the business and has been keeping an eye on the changing environment of printing.

“We have to continue investing with the latest equipment on the digital side more than anything,” he said. “Digital printing has come a long way. We’re a lot more cost effective and the beauty of digital printing is that you can have color variable and personalize it as much as you want at no additional charge.”

Pietrzak says the company caters to corporations and individual consumers alike.