Best Printer

Lithographic Communications LLC

9701 Indiana Pkwy.

Munster

219-924-9779

Offering a variety of printing services, Lithographic Communications has been in business since 1988 and employs approximately 60 people at its Munster location.

Its services include sheet-fed, web offset, digital and variable printing and mailing and fulfillment services, including inserting, mailing lists and data services. Its orders range from 500 business cards to 5 million direct-mail packages.

The full-service commercial print and direct mailing company produces materials in black and white and in full color digital. At its Munster location Lithographic Communications operates primarily in the offset and digital printing business, the latter allowing Lithographic to target a client's exact audience, said Vice President Rich Pietrzak.

“Best of the Region is a huge honor. Our clients are great. We have tremendous employees who have been with us for years, so it’s nice for them to see this recognition and know their hard work is noticed,” said Pietrzak.

SECOND PLACE

Miss Print

8244 Calumet Ave.

Munster

6937 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-836-2517

THIRD PLACE

Hoosier Postal Plus LLC

13115 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-401-8145

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0