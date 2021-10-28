 Skip to main content
Best Private Elementary School
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Education series
St. George School in Tinley Park

St. George School

6700 W. 176th St.

Tinley Park

708-532-2626

www.stgeorgeschool.org

At St. George School, students receive an education with a foundation in religion.

“The parents, administration and faculty of St. George School recognize the importance of Catholic Schools in the spiritual and academic development of children,” according to the school. “Saint George School fosters quality education by providing opportunities, through the faith life of the parish community, to know, serve and love God.”

At the school, students can grow as individuals.

“The educational program encourages students to discover their own gifts and talents so as to share them with others,” according to the school.

SECOND PLACE

St. Mary Catholic Elementary School

11409 W. 195th St.

Mokena

708-326-9330

www.stmaryschoolmokena.org

THIRD PLACE

St. Jude Catholic School

241 W. Second Ave.

New Lenox

815-485-8049

www.stjudes.org

