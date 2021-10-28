Best Private Elementary School

St. George School
6700 W. 176th St.
Tinley Park
708-532-2626
At St. George School, students receive an education with a foundation in religion.
“The parents, administration and faculty of St. George School recognize the importance of Catholic Schools in the spiritual and academic development of children,” according to the school. “Saint George School fosters quality education by providing opportunities, through the faith life of the parish community, to know, serve and love God.”
At the school, students can grow as individuals.
“The educational program encourages students to discover their own gifts and talents so as to share them with others,” according to the school.
SECOND PLACE
St. Mary Catholic Elementary School
11409 W. 195th St.
Mokena
708-326-9330
THIRD PLACE
St. Jude Catholic School
241 W. Second Ave.
New Lenox
815-485-8049