Best Private Elementary School

St. George School

6700 W. 176th St.

Tinley Park

708-532-2626

Principal Charlotte Pratl is most proud of the diverse student population at her faith-based school.

“We enrich our 21st Century students to be the kind of adult our world needs,” she said. “Diversity is our key focus. It’s wonderful to see all people and all children learning and sharing their faith together.”

If children from difference races can work together in school, perhaps that will lead to them showing tolerance and love for one another as adults.

“That is my hope and my dream,” Pratl added. “I hope that we are educating the future of the world to not see color.”

She said that the school is associated with the Catholic Church, but not all of the students are Catholic and those from other religions are welcome.

St. George also was voted Best Preschool.

SECOND PLACE

St. Jude Catholic School

241 W. 2nd Ave.

New Lenox

THIRD PLACE

St. Mary Catholic Elementary School

11409 W. 159th St.

Mokena