Best Private Elementary School

Principal Charlotte Pratl is most proud of the diverse student population at her faith-based school.
“We enrich our 21st Century students to be the kind of adult our world needs,” she said. “Diversity is our key focus. It’s wonderful to see all people and all children learning and sharing their faith together.”
If children from difference races can work together in school, perhaps that will lead to them showing tolerance and love for one another as adults.
“That is my hope and my dream,” Pratl added. “I hope that we are educating the future of the world to not see color.”