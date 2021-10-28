 Skip to main content
Best Private High School
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Education series
Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-2136

www.providencecatholic.org

Students are prepared for life after high school when attending Providence Catholic High School.

“We emphasize the fundamental understandings of basic skills and disciplines with the liberal arts,” according to the school.

Providence collaborates with students to determine the best methods to education them.

“We welcome and provide academic supports for students who need additional preparation to master our college preparatory program,” according to the school. “Additionally, we offer honors and Advanced Placement courses to challenge our gifted academic students.”

SECOND PLACE

Southwest Chicago Christian School

12001 S. Oak Park Ave.

Palos Heights

708-338-7656

www.swchristian.org

THIRD PLACE

Marian Catholic High School

700 Ashland Ave.

Chicago Heights

708-755-7565

www.marianchs.com

