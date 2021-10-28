Best Private High School

Providence Catholic High School
1800 W. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
815-485-2136
Students are prepared for life after high school when attending Providence Catholic High School.
“We emphasize the fundamental understandings of basic skills and disciplines with the liberal arts,” according to the school.
Providence collaborates with students to determine the best methods to education them.
“We welcome and provide academic supports for students who need additional preparation to master our college preparatory program,” according to the school. “Additionally, we offer honors and Advanced Placement courses to challenge our gifted academic students.”
SECOND PLACE
Southwest Chicago Christian School
12001 S. Oak Park Ave.
Palos Heights
708-338-7656
THIRD PLACE
Marian Catholic High School
700 Ashland Ave.
Chicago Heights
708-755-7565