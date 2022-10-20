 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Private High School

Best Private High School

Providence Catholic High School

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-2136

Providencecatholic.org

“Jesus Christ is the reason for our school.”

That’s the headline on an informational page on the Providence Catholic website and that helps sum up one of the school’s missions of Augustinian values of truth, unity and love.

According to the website, the 75-acre campus has students from more than 70 grade schools within a 30-mile radius.

Getting students to college is another high priority, and officials say that recent graduates collected close to $47 million in scholarship money.

The school boasts 32 state championships — many in sports. Seniors generally combine to perform more than 100,000 community-service hours.

SECOND PLACE

Marian Catholic High School

700 Ashland Ave.

Chicago Heights

708-755-7565

Marianchs.com

THIRD PLACE

Marist High School

4200 W. 115th St.

Chicago

773-881-5300

Marist.net

