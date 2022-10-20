Best Private High School

Providence Catholic High School
“Jesus Christ is the reason for our school.”
That’s the headline on an informational page on the Providence Catholic website and that helps sum up one of the school’s missions of Augustinian values of truth, unity and love.
According to the website, the 75-acre campus has students from more than 70 grade schools within a 30-mile radius.
Getting students to college is another high priority, and officials say that recent graduates collected close to $47 million in scholarship money.
The school boasts 32 state championships — many in sports. Seniors generally combine to perform more than 100,000 community-service hours.
SECOND PLACE
Marian Catholic High School
THIRD PLACE
Marist High School
