Bishop Noll Institute

1519 Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-9058

“Under the leadership of Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick, Bishop Noll Institute is fulfilling its mission of education in mind, body and soul well and efficiently,” says President Paul Mullaney.

He credits the solid curriculum. The school has broadened the traditional STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program into a STREAM (STEM plus art, reading and writing) curriculum. “Our STREAM Lab and Innovation Center received an Award of Excellence from Learning by Design magazine and is unlike any other STEM facility in the Region,” says Mullaney.

The school, now in its 102nd year, also provides opportunities for artistic and musical expression and sports.

The class of 2022 received a total of $12.1 million in scholarship offers, for an average of $100,000-plus per student. “That speaks to the quality of education that our students receive,” says Mulaney.

Enrollment for this year is at its 21-year high. “That tells us we are the high school of choice for more and more families.What we hear most often from the families who invest in a Bishop Noll education for their children is that their children learn not only the valuable lessons of reading, writing and arithmetic, but also the lessons of life, rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” says Mullaney.

SECOND PLACE

Illiana Christian High School

10920 Calumet Ave.

Dyer

219-558-7066

THIRD PLACE

Andrean High School

5959 Broadway

Merrillville

219-887-5959