Best Private High School

Andrean High School
5959 Broadway
Merrillville
219-887-5959
“We are truly honored to have been given this recognition,” said Principal Jaycob Knazur. “Andrean is a special place chiefly because of the tireless efforts of our students, teachers, staff, coaches and their families. Andrean’s pursuit of excellence is at the forefront of all she devotes her time and energy to. From the classroom to the field and court to our local and global community, Andrean steps up to show relevance, competency and conscience. Our dedication to faith, learning, leadership and service defines who we are and what we do.”
While the emphasis is placed on academics, students deepen their faith through retreats, liturgical celebrations and service projects while developing their talents and interests through extracurricular activities. The school also has extensive Advanced Placement, Honors, Dual Credit Course Programs and Internship Programs.
SECOND PLACE
Bishop Noll Institute
1519 Hoffman St.
Hammond
219-932-9058
THIRD PLACE
Illiana Christian
10920 Calumet Ave.
Dyer
219-558-7066