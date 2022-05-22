 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Private High School

  • 0
Best Private High School

Andrean High School

 Provided
Best Private High School

Graduation at Andrean High School

Andrean High School

5959 Broadway

Merrillville

219-887-5959

www.andreanhs.org

“We are truly honored to have been given this recognition,” said Principal Jaycob Knazur. “Andrean is a special place chiefly because of the tireless efforts of our students, teachers, staff, coaches and their families. Andrean’s pursuit of excellence is at the forefront of all she devotes her time and energy to. From the classroom to the field and court to our local and global community, Andrean steps up to show relevance, competency and conscience. Our dedication to faith, learning, leadership and service defines who we are and what we do.”

While the emphasis is placed on academics, students deepen their faith through retreats, liturgical celebrations and service projects while developing their talents and interests through extracurricular activities. The school also has extensive Advanced Placement, Honors, Dual Credit Course Programs and Internship Programs.

People are also reading…

SECOND PLACE

Bishop Noll Institute

1519 Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-9058

www.bishopnoll.org

THIRD PLACE

Illiana Christian

10920 Calumet Ave.

Dyer

219-558-7066

www.illianachristian.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts