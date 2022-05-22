Best Private High School

Andrean High School

“We are truly honored to have been given this recognition,” said Principal Jaycob Knazur. “Andrean is a special place chiefly because of the tireless efforts of our students, teachers, staff, coaches and their families. Andrean’s pursuit of excellence is at the forefront of all she devotes her time and energy to. From the classroom to the field and court to our local and global community, Andrean steps up to show relevance, competency and conscience. Our dedication to faith, learning, leadership and service defines who we are and what we do.”