Best Produce

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

After a challenging year, Bob Hylka, director of Produce for Strack & Van Til, said winning the Best of the Region in recognition of his stores’ produce gives a great feeling.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized for the hard work that the produce managers and teams at our stores put in every day,” Hylka said.

To meet their quality standards, he said they partner with respected brands customers can trust and enjoy, including lettuce from Andy Boy, Dandy celery, Dave Pagel Michigan apples and more.

“We also work with local farms in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan in-season to source local products for our customers,” he said, adding these products can go from picked to plate in a day or two.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables are obviously vital to healthy eating. High-quality and great-tasting produce is what makes a good meal great!” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Produce Depot

8126 Wicker Ave.