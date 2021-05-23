 Skip to main content
Best Produce
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Strack & Van Til  in Schererville

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

strackandvantil.com

After a challenging year, Bob Hylka, director of Produce for Strack & Van Til, said winning the Best of the Region in recognition of his stores’ produce gives a great feeling.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized for the hard work that the produce managers and teams at our stores put in every day,” Hylka said.

To meet their quality standards, he said they partner with respected brands customers can trust and enjoy, including lettuce from Andy Boy, Dandy celery, Dave Pagel Michigan apples and more.

“We also work with local farms in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan in-season to source local products for our customers,” he said, adding these products can go from picked to plate in a day or two.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables are obviously vital to healthy eating. High-quality and great-tasting produce is what makes a good meal great!” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Produce Depot

8126 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8280

www.facebook.com/producedepotshop

THIRD PLACE

WiseWay Market

10839 Randolph St.

Crown Point

219-661-1400

wisewaymarket.com

