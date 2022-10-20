Best Public Elementary School

Bert Fulton Elementary School

6601 171st St.

Tinley Park

708-614-4525

Megan Mitera started as a speech pathologist 20 years ago at Bert Fulton Elementary School and worked her way up to principal four years ago.

She said several teachers have put in decades at the school, and that’s what helped make it a success.

“We have a pretty tenured staff here and when staff members stay, routines become routine and people become pretty familiar with processes,” Mitera said. “We’re all on the same page to work together to keep things progressing from year to year.

“We are fortunate that once people come here, they want to stay here.”

Mitera said the dynamic among staff, students and parents is strong.

“We try to have a really welcoming, positive and supportive community here,” she said. “We partner with our parents and keep the kids as priority No. 1. We want them to be happy and safe and comfortable.”

