 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Public Elementary School

  • 0

Bert Fulton Elementary School

6601 171st St.

Tinley Park

708-614-4525

Fulton.district146.org

Megan Mitera started as a speech pathologist 20 years ago at Bert Fulton Elementary School and worked her way up to principal four years ago.

She said several teachers have put in decades at the school, and that’s what helped make it a success.

“We have a pretty tenured staff here and when staff members stay, routines become routine and people become pretty familiar with processes,” Mitera said. “We’re all on the same page to work together to keep things progressing from year to year.

People are also reading…

“We are fortunate that once people come here, they want to stay here.”

Mitera said the dynamic among staff, students and parents is strong.

“We try to have a really welcoming, positive and supportive community here,” she said. “We partner with our parents and keep the kids as priority No. 1. We want them to be happy and safe and comfortable.”

SECOND PLACE

Summit Hill Junior High

7260 North Ave.

Frankfort

815-469-4330

Summithill.org

THIRD PLACE

Liberty School

8801 W. 151st St.

Orland Park

708-364-3800

orland135.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts