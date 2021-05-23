Best Public Garden/Outdoor Exhibition

The Shrine of Christ's Passion

"The beauty and tranquility of the grounds are a major factor in being voted number one,” says Paul J. Anderson, general manager, Shrine of Christ’s Passion. “In today’s world, people are looking for places of peace and beauty and the Shrine provides this.”

“Starting with the third scene to the 13th, there are many plantings of red roses representing blood,” says Anderson, noting that The Shrine is operated by a nondenominational, nonprofit, private foundation and that proceeds from The Gift Shoppe and donations help maintain the grounds.

“We receive thousands of people from all over the country and in fact all over the world,” says Anderson. “Our staff is always welcoming and joyful. If someone needs to 'talk,' one of our staff or volunteers will talk to them. It is just a place of peace. We are very honored to receive this award, but even more than that, we hope that this will inspire more people to come to The Shrine and experience what it has to offer.”