Best Public Garden/Outdoor Exhibition

urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Entertainment series
The Shrine of Christ's Passion 

10630 Wicker Ave. 

St. John

855-277-7474

shrineofchristspassion.org

"The beauty and tranquility of the grounds are a major factor in being voted number one,” says Paul J. Anderson, general manager, Shrine of Christ’s Passion. “In today’s world, people are looking for places of peace and beauty and the Shrine provides this.”

The multimedia interactive Prayer Trail winds through a pastoral center lined with 40 life-size bronze sculptures set in stages narrating the last days of Jesus.

“Starting with the third scene to the 13th, there are many plantings of red roses representing blood,” says Anderson, noting that The Shrine is operated by a nondenominational, nonprofit, private foundation and that proceeds from The Gift Shoppe and donations help maintain the grounds.

Melodies emanate from 180 speakers along the pathway and each scene is narrated by longtime Chicago journalist Bill Kurtis.

“We receive thousands of people from all over the country and in fact all over the world,” says Anderson. “Our staff is always welcoming and joyful. If someone needs to 'talk,' one of our staff or volunteers will talk to them. It is just a place of peace. We are very honored to receive this award, but even more than that, we hope that this will inspire more people to come to The Shrine and experience what it has to offer.”

SECOND PLACE

Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest

450 W 100 N

Valparaiso

219-462-0025

pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum

THIRD PLACE

Whiting Lakefront Park - Whihala Beach

1561 Park Rd.

Whiting

219-659-0860

whitingindiana.com/government/parks-recreation

