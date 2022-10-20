Best Public High School

Lincoln-Way East
201 Colorado Ave.
Frankfort
815-464-4000
With two out his three schools getting notice from readers in the top three, Lincoln-Way District 210 Superintendent Scott Tingley is happy with the district’s representation.
He said that East, like all three high schools in his district, is successful in part because more than 75% of students participate in at least one extracurricular activity.
“That helps with that connection to the school,” he said. “Whether it be fine arts, school government, athletics or music, it really is something that we hang our hat on. The principals challenge the freshmen every year. They challenge them right off the bat. You need to get involved.
“Get involved in something. Try something. If you don’t like it, drop that and pick up something else. But you need to be involved in something."
SECOND PLACE
Carl Sandburg High School
13300 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-671-3100
THIRD PLACE
Lincoln-Way West
21701 S. Gougar Road
New Lenox
815-717-3500