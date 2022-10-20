 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Public High School

  • 0
Best Public High School

Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort 

Lincoln-Way East

201 Colorado Ave.

Frankfort

815-464-4000

Lw210.org

With two out his three schools getting notice from readers in the top three, Lincoln-Way District 210 Superintendent Scott Tingley is happy with the district’s representation.

He said that East, like all three high schools in his district, is successful in part because more than 75% of students participate in at least one extracurricular activity.

“That helps with that connection to the school,” he said. “Whether it be fine arts, school government, athletics or music, it really is something that we hang our hat on. The principals challenge the freshmen every year. They challenge them right off the bat. You need to get involved.

People are also reading…

“Get involved in something. Try something. If you don’t like it, drop that and pick up something else. But you need to be involved in something."

SECOND PLACE

Carl Sandburg High School

13300 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-671-3100

D230.org

THIRD PLACE

Lincoln-Way West

21701 S. Gougar Road

New Lenox

815-717-3500

Lw210.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts