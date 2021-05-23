Best Public High School

Crown Point High School

1500 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-4885

Crown Point High School has a tradition of excellence that goes back almost 140 years, with a positive learning environment for its students, said Principal Russ Marcinek. “Our philosophy at CPHS is to help every student reach their potential and maximize their skills.

”We want all our students to feel welcomed and valued, no matter what level of academic success they experience or what post-secondary path they decide to take. With nearly 3,000 students, we don't want any student to feel alone or isolated. Every student has an adult advocate in our building who knows and supports them,” said Marcinek.

CPHS offers 22 AP courses, 42 dual credit courses and unique core offerings such as biomedical science and forensics. Students can choose from approximately 50 co-curricular and extracurricular clubs, organizations and fine arts and athletic programs.