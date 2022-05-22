Crown Point High School
1500 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-4885
CPU’s.cos.k12.in.us
Crown Point High School has again been voted Best Public High School in the Region.
“We are thrilled to once again be named the best high school in the Region,” said Principal Russ Marcinek. "Crown Point High School has a long history of academic and extracurricular success. With more than 25 AP and Dual Credit classes, multiple technical and vocational career pathways and more than 50 extracurricular clubs and activities, our goal at CPHS is to make sure every student has opportunities to thrive.”
Marcinek said the dedicated facility and staff help build meaningful connections with the students.
“We want all of our students to feel welcomed, supported and valued so they have confidence in their chosen post-secondary path. I’m thankful so many individuals in our community recognize the hard work of our students at staff at Crown Point High School.”
SECOND PLACE
Chesterton High School
2125 S. 11th St.
Chesterton
219-983-3730
THIRD PLACE
Lake Central High School
8410 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8551