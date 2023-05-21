Chesterton High School

2125 S. 11th St.

Chesterton

219-983-3730

At Chesteron High School, now in its 125th year, “Our goal is to make sure every student is prepared for life after high school, whatever their career choice may be. We help a kid find a purpose in life,” says Principal Brent Martinson.

Chesterton High School is accredited by AdvancED; is an accredited ASCA Ramp school for its counseling program; and is an Indiana Gold Star Counseling Award recipient. “We’re also an International Baccalaureate school. It’s a feather in the cap for us because not many Indiana schools offer it,” says Martinson.

Freshmen have orientation before school starts. “We want to give them confidence, to give them a good start. We also have a very supportive community, with people who sign up to be mentors.” Martinson says the athletic teams are successful, but the goal is to work hard and exhibit good sportsmanship. School spirit is robust and students support each other in everything.

“In my opinion we have the best teachers because of their ability to build positive relationships with our students. Our kids are selfless and kindhearted and they work hard. I’m honored to be the principal of this school.”

SECOND PLACE

Crown Point High School

1500 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-4885

THIRD PLACE

Lake Central High School

8400 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8551