 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Real Estate Agency

Best Real Estate Agency

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Real Estate Agency

McColly Real Estate 

McColly Real Estate

Multiple locations

219-864-7200

mccolly.com

Seventh heaven.

McColly Real Estate has won the Best of the Region award in this category for the seventh straight year.

The company was founded in 1974 with four people and has grown into a multi-office real estate operation that includes Community Title, McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, New Homes division, Community Title and the McColly School of Real Estate. It is an exclusive member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a prestigious global network that includes Luxury Portfolio International.

Monica Decker, director of marketing and technology, said McColly ranked 164th in the 2021 RealTrends Top 500 Brokers in the U.S. with 5,024 residential transaction sides closed last year.

“McColly shows caring in other ways, too, by continuing to create a safe environment for consumers to conduct real estate transactions and get information about the market,” she said. “One example of this is consumers can virtually get a free, no-obligation home valuation at mccolly.com/home-valuation, which provides up to three instant valuations for their home and profiles of potential buyers.”

SECOND PLACE

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Multiple locations

877-808-7007

bhhsmichiganrealestate.com

THIRD PLACE

Listing Leaders Northwest

Multiple locations

219-961-5478

listingleadersnw.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts