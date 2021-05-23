Best Real Estate Agency

McColly Real Estate

Multiple locations

219-864-7200

Seventh heaven.

McColly Real Estate has won the Best of the Region award in this category for the seventh straight year.

The company was founded in 1974 with four people and has grown into a multi-office real estate operation that includes Community Title, McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, New Homes division, Community Title and the McColly School of Real Estate. It is an exclusive member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a prestigious global network that includes Luxury Portfolio International.

Monica Decker, director of marketing and technology, said McColly ranked 164th in the 2021 RealTrends Top 500 Brokers in the U.S. with 5,024 residential transaction sides closed last year.