 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Real Estate Agent
urgent

Best Real Estate Agent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Real Estate series
Best Real Estate Agent

The team at McCatty Real Estate Group

 Provided
Best Real Estate Agent

Mike McCatty

Mike McCatty

McCatty Real Estate Group - Century 21 Affiliated

15812 Wolf Road

Orland Park

708-945-2121

mccattyrealestate.com

Mike McCatty has a passion for the real estate industry.

“I love everything about it,” he says. “As a result, I have busy days, but I don’t really get worn down.”

Big or small, he loves looking at homes and makes it a point to be involved in every transaction. He has more than a billion dollars in sales and more than 6,000 closed transactions since 1999. He says having a close team makes it possible to ensure clients get the attention that they deserve.

“We are really more of a family,” McCatty said.

In the industry for more than 20 years, he says even through many market changes, he has been able to draw from experience and put that knowledge to work for his clients.

“Over 90% of my business is repeat business and referrals, so I have built a lot of personal relationships, even friendships,” McCatty said.

McCatty also finished first in Best Commercial Real Estate Agent voting.

SECOND PLACE

Karen Nicholson

RE/MAX 10

15607 Harlem Ave.

Orland Park

708-382-1914

karennicholson.remax.com

THIRD PLACE

James Murphy

Murphy Real Estate Group

25 E. Colorado Ave.

Frankfort

815-464-1110

Murphyrealestategroup.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts