Best Real Estate Agent

Mike McCatty
McCatty Real Estate Group - Century 21 Affiliated
15812 Wolf Road
Orland Park
708-945-2121
Mike McCatty has a passion for the real estate industry.
“I love everything about it,” he says. “As a result, I have busy days, but I don’t really get worn down.”
Big or small, he loves looking at homes and makes it a point to be involved in every transaction. He has more than a billion dollars in sales and more than 6,000 closed transactions since 1999. He says having a close team makes it possible to ensure clients get the attention that they deserve.
“We are really more of a family,” McCatty said.
In the industry for more than 20 years, he says even through many market changes, he has been able to draw from experience and put that knowledge to work for his clients.
“Over 90% of my business is repeat business and referrals, so I have built a lot of personal relationships, even friendships,” McCatty said.
McCatty also finished first in Best Commercial Real Estate Agent voting.
