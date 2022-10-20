Best Real Estate Agent

Mike McCatty
Mike McCatty Group
15812 S. Wolf Road
Orland Park
708-945-2121
Mike McCatty started working in the restaurant industry with Bennigan’s and he learned a hard-working no-nonsense style that has transferred to his position as owner of a real estate agency.
“Man, they have this brute mentality in their management training program and really I have that to credit my success to,” he said of Bennigan's.
McCatty said availability and work ethic are the keys to thriving for 25 years.
“We answer the phone,” he said. “If you call, we pick up the phone. Or we give a very quick response. We’re seven-day-a-week.
“At the end of the day, I will outwork all of my competition.”
SECOND PLACE
Karen Nicholson
RE/MAX 10
15607 S. Harlem Ave.
Orland Park
708-382-1914
THIRD PLACE
Adam Mendez
Classic Realty Group
17726 Oak Park Ave., Suite C
Tinley Park
708-942-8383