Best Real Estate Agent

Mike McCatty

Mike McCatty Group

15812 S. Wolf Road

Orland Park

708-945-2121

Mike McCatty started working in the restaurant industry with Bennigan’s and he learned a hard-working no-nonsense style that has transferred to his position as owner of a real estate agency.

“Man, they have this brute mentality in their management training program and really I have that to credit my success to,” he said of Bennigan's.

McCatty said availability and work ethic are the keys to thriving for 25 years.

“We answer the phone,” he said. “If you call, we pick up the phone. Or we give a very quick response. We’re seven-day-a-week.

“At the end of the day, I will outwork all of my competition.”

SECOND PLACE

Karen Nicholson

RE/MAX 10

15607 S. Harlem Ave.

Orland Park

708-382-1914

THIRD PLACE

Adam Mendez

Classic Realty Group

17726 Oak Park Ave., Suite C

Tinley Park

708-942-8383