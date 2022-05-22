Best Real Estate Agent

Kristina Vega

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Connections

1624 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-999-8990

Kristina Vega, a Northwest Indiana native, got started in the real estate business in 2007, just as the market was about to collapse.

But Vega rode it out as well as the other peaks and valleys in the industry since.

“It was the worst time to get started,” Vega said. “It was a rough couple of years. But my manager at the time said: ‘If you could make it in this business at this time, you can make it any time. You have to be able to weather the storm that is real estate.' ”

She said she was treated well when she built her first house and wanted to pay it forward.

“I love the freedom and the scheduling of the job,” Vega said. “I love helping people do things that they didn’t think they could. Some people say ‘there’s no way I can buy a house.’ I’m like ‘yeah, you can. You can do it.’

“You just have to know about going about doing it and a lot of people don’t know about how to do it.”

SECOND PLACE

Brad Ericks

Advanced Real Estate

Multiple locations

219-712-6452

THIRD PLACE

Jessica Kish

New Chapter Real Estate

1316 Eagle Ridge Drive

Schererville

219-614-7874

