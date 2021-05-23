Best Real Estate Agent

Kristina Vega

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections

1624 Summit St.

Crown Point

219-902-9090

As the real estate market has heated up over the past year, more and more buyers have been looking for an agent to guide them through the process of finding their dream home. And in Northwest Indiana, many have been placing that responsibility in the hands of veteran agent Kristina Vega, who has been connecting buyers and sellers in the area for more than 13 years.

A background in athletics leads Vega to see even real estate as something of a sport, which is why she believes many of the same things that lead to success on the field are equally applicable when it comes to working with homebuyers — constant communication and working as a team toward a common goal.