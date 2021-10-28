Best Real Estate Attorney

Frankfort Law Group
10075 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Frankfort
5210 95th St., Suite 102
Oak Lawn
708-349-9333
Buying a home or business is one of the most expensive purchases a person typically makes, and the attorneys at Frankfort Law Group offer the expertise and knowledge needed by buyers and sellers in residential and commercial real estate transactions.
With a combined total of more than 40 years in real estate law, Frankfort Law also can assist in planning to meet tax obligations, commercial lease negotiations, reading commercial leases and working with developers, landowners and lenders in real estate development as well as assisting landlords in eviction cases.
Client-centered, Franklin Law focuses on ensuring that the legal process is understandable for their clients every step of the way.
SECOND PLACE
The Law Office of Joseph M. Kosteck
20527 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-806-2950
THIRD PLACE
The Law Office of Theresa A. Berkey
1938 E. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 214
New Lenox
815-320-3864