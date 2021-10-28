Best Real Estate Attorney

Frankfort Law Group

10075 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Frankfort

5210 95th St., Suite 102

Oak Lawn

708-349-9333

Buying a home or business is one of the most expensive purchases a person typically makes, and the attorneys at Frankfort Law Group offer the expertise and knowledge needed by buyers and sellers in residential and commercial real estate transactions.

With a combined total of more than 40 years in real estate law, Frankfort Law also can assist in planning to meet tax obligations, commercial lease negotiations, reading commercial leases and working with developers, landowners and lenders in real estate development as well as assisting landlords in eviction cases.

Client-centered, Franklin Law focuses on ensuring that the legal process is understandable for their clients every step of the way.

SECOND PLACE