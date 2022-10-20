Best Real Estate Brokerage

Classic Realty Group

17726 Oak Park Ave., Suite C

Tinley Park

708-942-8383

Owner John Mendez said that being local and family-owned are two big reasons for Classic’s success.

“We’re not a big-box, corporate chain,” he said. “Our agents are members of the community. They give back. They are very active. They are threaded within the community.”

His father, Adam, was a longtime owner of the place but John took over two years ago and loves what he does.

“It’s that whole idea of the American dream,” he said. “Home ownership gives you the chance to have something of your own and you are investing in yourself.

“It’s nice to be a part of that.”

SECOND PLACE

Century 21 Affiliated

15812 S. Wolf Road

Orland Park

708-361-0800

THIRD PLACE

Baird & Warner

21130 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

708-798-1855