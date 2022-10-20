Best Real Estate Brokerage

Classic Realty Group
17726 Oak Park Ave., Suite C
Tinley Park
708-942-8383
Owner John Mendez said that being local and family-owned are two big reasons for Classic’s success.
“We’re not a big-box, corporate chain,” he said. “Our agents are members of the community. They give back. They are very active. They are threaded within the community.”
His father, Adam, was a longtime owner of the place but John took over two years ago and loves what he does.
“It’s that whole idea of the American dream,” he said. “Home ownership gives you the chance to have something of your own and you are investing in yourself.
People are also reading…
“It’s nice to be a part of that.”
SECOND PLACE
Century 21 Affiliated
15812 S. Wolf Road
Orland Park
708-361-0800
THIRD PLACE
Baird & Warner
21130 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
708-798-1855