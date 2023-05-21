McColly Real Estate

“It’s a good business to be in,” says Ken Varnes, managing broker for McColly Real Estate at the Highland office.

In his 14th year of selling homes with McColly, Varnes is pleased the company has again won Best Real Estate Company/Team.

“We like to be the No. 1 for sure,” he says.

According to Varnes, McColly has 61 agents at the Highland office alone, just one of 23 offices in Northwest Indiana and Chicago Southland.

“We get a lot of great support from or marketing team and our administrators in the office. We couldn’t do it without them,” he says.

Varnes says McColly benefits from residential customers coming into Indiana from Illinois combined with a large number of listings at reasonable prices.

“We like to help people find their dream home.”

SECOND PLACE

Coldwell Banker Realty

THIRD PLACE

Listing Leaders Northwest

