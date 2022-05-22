Best Real Estate Company/Team

Coldwell Banker Realty

219-865-9911

From its founding 115 years ago Coldwell Banker Realty has grown to be a global brand dedicated to excellent customer service, integrity and technological innovation. The company serves buyers and sellers in the Northwest Indiana Region from three offices, providing an understanding of the local market.

“Coldwell Banker agents work tirelessly for their clients so they can help fulfill the dream of homeownership," says Ayoub Rabah, president of Coldwell Banker Realty, Central West Region. "I think I can speak for many of our agents that throughout the decades of being in Northwest Indiana, we haven’t seen a year like 2021 and 2022 when it comes to interest in the real estate market.

“To be recognized for the hard work we put in day in and day out is an honor,” says Rabah.

Coldwell Banker focuses not only on the market, but also on the community, donating thousands of dollars and hours to organizations including Opportunity Enterprises and St. Jude House through its Coldwell Banker Cares Foundation.

The company also has a real estate school for anyone interested in a career in the industry.

SECOND PLACE

McColly Real Estate

Multiple locations

800-348-2100

THIRD PLACE

Listing Leaders Northwest

8261 Wicker Ave.

Highland

219-961-5478

