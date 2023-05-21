Nick Witvoet
Listing Leaders Northwest
8338 Kennedy Ave.
Highland
219-961-5478
Nick Witvoet, managing broker of Listing Leaders Northwest, attributes his office's success to its communication and teamwork.
“One of the reasons is good communication with clients,” Witvoet says.
Being in a management role requires attention to detail and attentiveness to client needs. And Witvoet believes in communicating, leading and problem solving effectively. He likes to put himself in his agents’ shoes and remain calm and cool-minded.
“Taking on the perspective of who you are leading is important,” says Witvoet.
Even when a conflict might arise, he does his best to find favorable outcomes for all parties. “Finding common ground is key,” Witvoet says.
“I’m very grateful to work with agents who excel in their field and owners who have built a great company and who have helped build the real estate community in Northwest Indiana,” says Witvoet.
SECOND PLACE
Jimmy Karalis
JK Pro Realty
8385 Wicker Ave., Suite A
St. John
219-558-0412
THIRD PLACE
Dan Walstra
Countryside Realty
616 S. Halleck St.
DeMotte
219-689-0459