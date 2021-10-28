Best Real Estate Team

Jackie Redman & Karen Pasek

CRIS Realty

53 Old Frankfort Way

Frankfort

708-921-6038

crisrealty.net

“In a world where customer service is not always a priority, customer service is our priority,” says Jackie Redman, who with Karen Pasek works as a team for CRIS Realty. “We pride ourselves on the relationships we create and build with our clients. We strive to understand their goals and expectations and keep their best interests at heart.”

Combined, the two have 15 years in the real estate business and have worked together as a team for six years, providing residential and commercial real estate services for the South Suburbs.

“We love the excitement in real estate, because everyone has a story and each one fascinates and intrigues us,” says Pasek. “Each day is something new, you never stop learning. When you’re working in real estate, you’re helping people make the most important financial decisions of their lives. You’re also helping them find homes where they will create cherished memories for years to come."