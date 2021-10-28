Best Real Estate Team

Jackie Redman & Karen Pasek
CRIS Realty
53 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort
708-921-6038
crisrealty.net
“In a world where customer service is not always a priority, customer service is our priority,” says Jackie Redman, who with Karen Pasek works as a team for CRIS Realty. “We pride ourselves on the relationships we create and build with our clients. We strive to understand their goals and expectations and keep their best interests at heart.”
Combined, the two have 15 years in the real estate business and have worked together as a team for six years, providing residential and commercial real estate services for the South Suburbs.
“We love the excitement in real estate, because everyone has a story and each one fascinates and intrigues us,” says Pasek. “Each day is something new, you never stop learning. When you’re working in real estate, you’re helping people make the most important financial decisions of their lives. You’re also helping them find homes where they will create cherished memories for years to come."
Describing real estate as a powerful force, the two say that as a team they are stronger for their clients and can offer more availability, compassion and expertise.
“We truly value and appreciate the relationships that are created with our clients,” says Redman. “We will go above and beyond to move a deal forward whether we are physically pitching in to get your home staged or finding solutions to assist in the process of being ready.”
“We strive to have a friendly comfortable rapport with all of our clients,” says Pasek, “and want them to know we are there to guide them through the process from start to finish.”
SECOND PLACE
Mike McCatty Real Estate Group
Century 21 Affiliated
15812 S. Wolf Road
Orland Park
708-945-2121
THIRD PLACE
John Mendez
Classic Realty Group
17726 Oak Park Ave., Suite C
Tinley Park
708-645-8500