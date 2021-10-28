 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Recreational Vehicle Dealer
urgent

Best Recreational Vehicle Dealer

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Vehicles series
Best Recreational Vehicle Dealer

Terry’s RV center in Frankfort

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best Recreational Vehicle Dealer

General manager Bill Holzgethan is shown with a retro style RV at Terry’s RV center in Frankfort.

Terry's RV Center

20450 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-7510

terrysrv.net

"We know the kind of freedom and adventure you are looking for," Terry's RV Center states on its Website.

Readers of Southland Your Times agree because they voted Terry's the best RV dealer in a recent poll.

According to the website, Terry's RV Center has "a large selection of new and pre-owned RVs." 

"Our friendly and experienced sales, financing, service and parts departments are ready to offer outstanding service at every point, from assisting while you're making your choice to ongoing maintenance and customization."

SECOND PLACE

House of Camping

8424 S. Harlem Ave.

Bridgeview

708-599-2650

www.houseofcamping.com

THIRD PLACE

Rick's RV

4360 W. Jefferson St.

Joliet

815-725-4061

ricksrv.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts