Best Recreational Vehicle Dealer

Terry's RV Center

20450 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-7510

"We know the kind of freedom and adventure you are looking for," Terry's RV Center states on its Website.

Readers of Southland Your Times agree because they voted Terry's the best RV dealer in a recent poll.

According to the website, Terry's RV Center has "a large selection of new and pre-owned RVs."

"Our friendly and experienced sales, financing, service and parts departments are ready to offer outstanding service at every point, from assisting while you're making your choice to ongoing maintenance and customization."

SECOND PLACE

House of Camping

8424 S. Harlem Ave.

Bridgeview