Best Resale/Consignment Shop

Eco Chic Boutique

425 Joliet St. (U.S. Hwy. 30), Suite 211

Dyer

219-227-0646

In eight years in business for Trish Caruso and Diane Gross, co-owners of Eco Chic Boutique. “we’ve always won second place,” according to Caruso. Well, not anymore.

Caruso believes that being Best Resale/Consignment in the Region reflects the way Eco Chic cares for its customers. “We’re very excited,” says Caruso. ”We think there are many reasons that make the store special, but customer service is most important.”

Whether someone is shopping for their everyday wardrobe or a special occasion, the owners of Eco Chic believe they can be close to a one-stop shop. “We understand our customer’s dressing challenges, and can give one-on-one service because we're not a chain,” Caruso says.

Caruso says she’s had customers express their gratitude saying they don’t feel pressured but do feel taken care of.

While customers have been shopping, Caruso and Gross have gotten them appointments for anything from ear piercings to dinner reservations. “While you’re here, we’re happy to do whatever for you,” says Caruso.

SECOND PLACE

Second Life Resale Shoppe

1800 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-5266

THIRD PLACE

Humane Indiana Resale & Consignment

8149 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-838-7297

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0