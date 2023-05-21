Second Life Resale Shoppe

1800 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-5266

Profits from Second Life go to help families with tuition costs at Crown Point Christian School. And that is a selling point for the Best of the Region winner.

“Aside from our prices, people love what our mission is,” says Amber Siple, communications manager for the store. “They love that when they drop their donations off, they know exactly where it’s going and who it is helping.”

The environment at the store is low-key and casual.

“People are comfortable here and ask staff members to pray for them,” Siple says. “People love the atmosphere here.”

Siple says the store has a “lot of everything” including housewares, linen, clothing, furniture, toys, sporting good, music and books.

SECOND PLACE

Eco Chic Boutique

425 Joliet St., Suite 211

Dyer

219-227-0646

THIRD PLACE

PAWS Resale Shoppe

8149 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-838-7297