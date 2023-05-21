Residences Senior Living

401 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-864-0700

2300 Village Point

Chesterton

219-921-5200

Residences at Deer Creek and Residences at Coffee Creek are locally operated and owned, primarily by local physicians, offering a unique opportunity to create important connections with residents.

“I’ve worked in senior care for over a decade, and I can honestly say this company from the top down truly cares about the resident,” says Natalie Reisen, director of sales and marketing at Residences at Coffee Creek. “There is an emphasis on quality of life in everything that we do. We work as a team each day to figure out how to go that extra mile for these families, and I think we do an excellent job.”

Several nurses on staff have been with Residences Senior Living for years, caring for the residents as if they were their own parents, says Jim Barrett, director of sales and marketing at Residences at Deer Creek.

“Residents enjoy enriching activities, entertainment and interactions throughout the day,” he says. “Many of our Memory Care Nurses and CNAs are specially accredited for Alzheimer’s/dementia care, providing the unique care those residents need in a secure, safe community.”

Residences Senior Living also placed first for Best Memory Care Facility.

SECOND PLACE

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-934-0750

THIRD PLACE

Symphony Care Network

Multiple locations

855-477-8777