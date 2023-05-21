Residences Senior Living
401 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-864-0700
2300 Village Point
Chesterton
219-921-5200
Residences at Deer Creek and Residences at Coffee Creek are locally operated and owned, primarily by local physicians, offering a unique opportunity to create important connections with residents.
“I’ve worked in senior care for over a decade, and I can honestly say this company from the top down truly cares about the resident,” says Natalie Reisen, director of sales and marketing at Residences at Coffee Creek. “There is an emphasis on quality of life in everything that we do. We work as a team each day to figure out how to go that extra mile for these families, and I think we do an excellent job.”
People are also reading…
Several nurses on staff have been with Residences Senior Living for years, caring for the residents as if they were their own parents, says Jim Barrett, director of sales and marketing at Residences at Deer Creek.
“Residents enjoy enriching activities, entertainment and interactions throughout the day,” he says. “Many of our Memory Care Nurses and CNAs are specially accredited for Alzheimer’s/dementia care, providing the unique care those residents need in a secure, safe community.”
Residences Senior Living also placed first for Best Memory Care Facility.
SECOND PLACE
Hartsfield Village
10000 Columbia Ave.
Munster
219-934-0750
THIRD PLACE
Symphony Care Network
Multiple locations
855-477-8777