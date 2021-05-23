Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community

Residences Senior Living

401 U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-864-0700

2300 Village Point

Chesterton

219-921-5200

A big part of dignity and mental well-being as people age comes with remaining independent, but this can be challenging if they need extra care. Assisted living options offer seniors the opportunity to be active and maintain their independence while receiving care if needed.

Two such senior living communities, Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville and Coffee Creek in Chesterton, are physician-owned and locally operated. Residents enjoy private apartment living in studio, one and two-bedroom units, while receiving 24/7 personalized care and assistance. Residences are pet-friendly.

A large part of Residences’ mission is to maximize their residents’ quality of life through respect, dignity, compassion and excellent service.

That also gives family members peace of mind.