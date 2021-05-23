 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community
urgent

Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community

Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton

Residences Senior Living

401 U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-864-0700

2300 Village Point

Chesterton

219-921-5200

residencesseniorliving.com

A big part of dignity and mental well-being as people age comes with remaining independent, but this can be challenging if they need extra care. Assisted living options offer seniors the opportunity to be active and maintain their independence while receiving  care if needed.

Two such senior living communities, Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville and Coffee Creek in Chesterton, are physician-owned and locally operated. Residents enjoy private apartment living in studio, one and two-bedroom units, while receiving 24/7 personalized care and assistance. Residences are pet-friendly.

A large part of Residences’ mission is to maximize their residents’ quality of life through respect, dignity, compassion and excellent service.

That also gives family members peace of mind.

“Winning first place in the Senior Living category is a big vote of confidence for our Residences Senior Living communities, and every team member played a crucial role in this achievement,” says Melissa Caldwell, operations manager. “We’re so proud of them for pulling together and working as a team, especially during the challenges of this past year.”

SECOND PLACE

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-934-0750

hartsfieldvillage.com

THIRD PLACE

Symphony Post-Acute Network

1532 Calumet Ave.

Dyer

219-515-4700

symphonydyer.com

1555 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-323-8700

symphonycrownpoint.com

2775 Village Point

Chesterton

219-304-6700

symphonychesterton.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts