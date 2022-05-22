Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community

Residences Senior Living

Residences at Deer Creek

401 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-864-0700

Residences at Coffee Creek

2300 Village Point

Chesterton

219-921-5200

Melissa Caldwell says it’s easy to see why so many seniors choose to call the locally owned and operated Residences Senior Living communities of Deer Creek and Coffee Creek home.

“These properties both provide the perfect blend of an independent living feel with the peace of mind of a licensed assisted living community model,” says Caldwell, a principal at WestShore Senior Living, the management community for Residences Senior Living. “We not only strive to keep residents safe, well cared for physically and engaged socially, but we also offer our own on-site licensed social worker to help round out all the dimensions of wellness, especially the emotional and intellectual aspects.”

While the amenities in communities are top-notch, Caldwell believes it’s the commitment to personalized and compassionate care for residents that trickles down from leadership to the entire team that really make the difference at Deer Creek and Coffee Creek.

“Being responsive to our residents’ needs and their families’ concerns over the years has helped distinguish Residences Senior Living as a safe and trustworthy senior living community, which translates into a great place to live and visit,” she says.

Residences Senior Living also was voted Best Memory Care Facility.

SECOND PLACE

Symphony Care Network - Crown Point, Dyer, Chesterton

Multiple locations

855-477-8777

THIRD PLACE

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-934-0750

