The Patio

7830 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-429-7575

For more than 40 years, The Patio has been serving up meals “the old-fashioned way.”

That involves never cutting corner and freshly preparing food with the best ingredients.

The Patio is famous for its barbecue ribs, but the restaurant has many other tasty items including rotisserie chicken, beef brisket, pulled pork and pulled turkey.

The restaurant’s smoked meats are seasoned and slow-cooked for hours. The Patio also takes the extra effort to grind and patty their hamburgers and make soups from scratch.

SECOND PLACE

The Original Hog Wild

14933 Pulaski Road

Midlothian

708-371-9005

THIRD PLACE

The Pit Rib House

9430 S. Roberts Road

Hickory Hills

708-599-7576