The Patio
7830 W. 159th St.
Orland Park
708-429-7575
For more than 40 years, The Patio has been serving up meals “the old-fashioned way.”
That involves never cutting corner and freshly preparing food with the best ingredients.
The Patio is famous for its barbecue ribs, but the restaurant has many other tasty items including rotisserie chicken, beef brisket, pulled pork and pulled turkey.
The restaurant’s smoked meats are seasoned and slow-cooked for hours. The Patio also takes the extra effort to grind and patty their hamburgers and make soups from scratch.
SECOND PLACE
The Original Hog Wild
14933 Pulaski Road
Midlothian
708-371-9005
THIRD PLACE
The Pit Rib House
9430 S. Roberts Road
Hickory Hills
708-599-7576