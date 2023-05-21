Armour Construction

Valparaiso

219-987-2023

Chris Romano, founder of Armour Construction, says one of the best parts of his job as owner is seeing the transformation of the communities his company serves, especially when it works on multiple homes on a block.

“The transformation, being a witness to it, is so cool. … It’s just beautiful,” Romano says.

Roofing, siding, gutters, fencing, even masonry and more: The folks at Armour Construction have the repertoire for revitalizing Region homes.

Besides more common materials, Romano says his team is comfortable working with copper, designer shingles, custom-milled cedar and more.

He says his crew at Armour Construction have dealt with custom work for vintage homes. “We really have a deep portfolio, and we know all the systems,” he says.

“We listen to what (the customers’) needs are, and if there’s something we think we can help them with, we’ll offer it,” he says.

Romano says Armour Construction also focuses on retaining great local workers. “We’re real-deal local.”

SECOND PLACE

Total Roofing & Construction

302 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-227-9292

THIRD PLACE

Rogers Roofing

3023 169th Place

Hammond

219-933-7728