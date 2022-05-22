 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Roofer

Best Roofer

Armour Construction

Armour Construction

Valparaiso

219-987-2023

armourconstruction.net

Armour Construction, based in Valparaiso, knows how hard the Region’s weather can be on roofs at homes and businesses. Heavy rain, snow and humidity can damage the roof and the experts at Armour can make the repair on budget and on schedule. Armour offers all major roofing materials, with a wide variety of designer styles and colors.

Armour Construction’s Shield Program includes free aerial roof measurements and damage assessment and a detailed estimate is produced. Armour also works with the insurance adjuster to ensure that all repairs are agreed upon. Project planning includes scheduling, placement of deliveries and a customer walk-around. Financing options can be tailored to a customer’s needs.

“My deep passion is for exterior construction design. That, along with having grown up in Northwest Indiana, gives me the perfect opportunity to help realize any client’s vision while beautifying neighborhoods,” says Chris Romano, owner and founder of the business.

SECOND PLACE

Eenigenburg Exteriors

13926 W. 117th Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-365-2837

eburgexteriors.com

THIRD PLACE

Rogers Roofing

3023 169th Place

Hammond

219-933-9145

rogersroofing.com

