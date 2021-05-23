 Skip to main content
Best Roofer
urgent

Best Roofer

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series

Eenigenburg Exteriors

13926 W. 117th Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-365-2837

eburgexteriors.com

 This company tries to get you at “hello.”

A part of its mission statement is that the service will work as a team “from the first ‘hello’ to the final walk-through.”

“We are good at what we do, and our customer service backs it up,” said owner Cindy Eenigenburg, who runs the business with her husband, Bill. “We make sure that we not only do the job right from the beginning, we make sure we stay with the project until the homeowner is satisfied.”

Even in a business where the the product lasts decades, Eenigenburg gets  plenty of repeat customers via repairs, gutters, second and third homes and people selling and buying homes. 

She added that referrals are a big part of customer satisfaction and those who refer the company to someone else receive a $100 Visa gift card when the job starts.

SECOND PLACE

Armour Construction

208 Washington St.

Valparaiso

219-987-2023

armourconstruction.net

THIRD PLACE

Rogers Roofing

3023 169th Place 

Hammond

219-933-9145

rogersroofing.com

