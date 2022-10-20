Best Roofing Company

M&M Home Remodeling Services

3488 Eagle Nest Drive

Crete

708-756-7800

“Our goal at M&M Home Remodeling Services is to provide peace of mind with every customer interaction,” said Jim Martin, Marketing Division manager for M&M Home Remodeling Services. “This is why we created the M&M Peace of Mind Proven Process so that there would be a consistent path with each customer interaction. By not leaving anything to chance, rather by choice we bring peace of mind through a systematic process.

“We strive to complete each project the way we promised,” he said. "At M&M Home Remodeling Services, we always appreciate the recognition and awards we receive because it is the voice that tells us that we are on the right path. They are a reminder of work well done in the past, yet a call for us to be prepared for the opportunities afforded us in the future.”

Founded in 1976 out of a garage in South Holland, the company now has three locations in two states, employs more than 70 and serves more than 70,000 customers.

“In a time when people feel like they pay more and get less in the marketplace, we like to meet and exceed the expectations of those we work with,” Martin said. "Not just giving them a good price, but by providing them with great value for their home improvement projects.

SECOND PLACE

Davis Roofing

15412 S. 70th Court

Orland Park

708-926-2450

THIRD PLACE

Hamstra Roofing

22823 S. Mustang Road

Frankfort

815-464-6644