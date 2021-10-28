Best Roofing

M&M Home Remodeling Services
3488 Eagle Nest Drive
Crete
708-756-7800
A few years after Mike Yadron and a partner opened the business in South Holland, a warehouse fire in 1978 destroyed equipment. The company was not insured.
The partner left the business, but Yadron stayed with it and all of these years later, current president Nick Yadron, Mike’s son, is glad he did.
“It was a bump in the road and I’m sure at the time it felt like more than a bump to him,” said Nick, who was born the year of the fire. “But looking back, we’ve been really fortunate and blessed.”
The business opened in 1976, and Nick said that’s one reason customers come to them. But another is the warranties they offer.
"We offer the strongest warranty in the business,” Nick said. “Everyone says they have a good warranty but we worked with our manufacturing partners to have a unique and special warranty for our customers that gives them peace of mind. They won’t have to worry about it again unless they are in the house more than 25 years. I think people love that, too.”
SECOND PLACE
Davis Roofing
15412 S. 70th Court
Orland Park
708-926-2450
THIRD PLACE
APEK
1005 Industry Road
New Lenox
815-774-0900