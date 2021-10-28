 Skip to main content
Best Roofing
urgent

Best Roofing

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Roofing

M&M Home Remodeling Services

M&M Home Remodeling Services

3488 Eagle Nest Drive

Crete

708-756-7800

m-mcorp.com

A few years after Mike Yadron and a partner opened the business in South Holland, a warehouse fire in 1978 destroyed equipment. The company was not insured.

The partner left the business, but Yadron stayed with it and all of these years later, current president Nick Yadron, Mike’s son, is glad he did.

“It was a bump in the road and I’m sure at the time it felt like more than a bump to him,” said Nick, who was born the year of the fire. “But looking back, we’ve been really fortunate and blessed.”

The business opened in 1976, and Nick said that’s one reason customers come to them. But another is the warranties they offer.

"We offer the strongest warranty in the business,” Nick said. “Everyone says they have a good warranty but we worked with our manufacturing partners to have a unique and special warranty for our customers that gives them peace of mind. They won’t have to worry about it again unless they are in the house more than 25 years. I think people love that, too.”

SECOND PLACE

Davis Roofing

15412 S. 70th Court

Orland Park

708-926-2450

Davisroofing1.com

THIRD PLACE

APEK

1005 Industry Road

New Lenox

815-774-0900

Apekinc.com

