Best RV Dealer

Terry's RV Center
20450 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-464-7510
Terry’s RV Center sells a wide array of new and used RVs. It also services all types of RVs and is confident of getting an RV back on the road, whether the problem is big or small. Terry’s complete service department uses only the highest quality parts and materials for repairs, says General Manager Bill Holzgethan.
“We’ve seen it all, from repairs in emergencies to scheduled appointments. Our certified technicians do their best to have you on your way the same day, using state-of-the-art equipment,” says Holzgethan.
Terry’s RV Center carries a wide selection of parts and accessories to maintain the RV and customize it. “If it goes in or on an RV, you can bet we have it. If we don't have a specialty item in stock that you want, we're happy to order it for you in the Frankfort area,” says Holzgethan. Terry's RV Center also offers travel trailer replacement parts.
People are also reading…
Terry’s RV Center has rentals with specifications for a comfortable excursion. “We also have a storage area, something you don’t always find for an RV because of their size,” says Holzgethan.
SECOND PLACE
House of Camping
8424 S. Harlem Ave.
Bridgeview
708-599-2650
THIRD PLACE
Rick's RV Center
4360 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet
815-725-4061