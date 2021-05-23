 Skip to main content
Best Sandwich
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
The Nihilist Grindhouse at Grindhouse Cafe

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

1600 119th St.

Whiting

219-655-5547

www.grindhouse.cafe

“I like to think that our sandwich is more elevated,” said Gabe Mauch, who co-owns Grindhouse Cafe with his sister, Kate Mauch Sheehan. “I come from a rich culinary background, as does my sister.”

Mauch said that having a pastry chef on premises is one thing that sets Grindhouse Cafe’s sandwiches apart, along with premium deli meats from Howard & Sons. “We use really good ingredients in an interesting way,” he said.

“One of our better sellers that's also an interesting sandwich is our Turkey Dolo. We use a really nice turkey from Howard & Sons and herb mayo with parsley and mayo,” Mauch said. It’s served on a croissant made fresh daily at the cafe. Another favorite is the Nihilist Grindhouse, “sort of a premium, craft take on Arby’s Beef ’n Cheddar,” he said. 

SECOND PLACE

Lincoln Carry Outs

1002 Lincoln St.

Hobart

219-942-2113

219-942-2114

www.lincolncarryouts.com

1203 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-226-9972

www.lincolncarryoutscp.com

THIRD PLACE

Portillo’s

555 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-8300

www.portillos.com/locations/merrillville

