Best Sandwich

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

1600 119th St.

Whiting

219-655-5547

www.grindhouse.cafe

“I like to think that our sandwich is more elevated,” said Gabe Mauch, who co-owns Grindhouse Cafe with his sister, Kate Mauch Sheehan. “I come from a rich culinary background, as does my sister.”

Mauch said that having a pastry chef on premises is one thing that sets Grindhouse Cafe’s sandwiches apart, along with premium deli meats from Howard & Sons. “We use really good ingredients in an interesting way,” he said.

“One of our better sellers that's also an interesting sandwich is our Turkey Dolo. We use a really nice turkey from Howard & Sons and herb mayo with parsley and mayo,” Mauch said. It’s served on a croissant made fresh daily at the cafe. Another favorite is the Nihilist Grindhouse, “sort of a premium, craft take on Arby’s Beef ’n Cheddar,” he said.