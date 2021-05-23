Best Sandwich

Grindhouse Cafe
146 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-595-5678
1600 119th St.
Whiting
219-655-5547
www.grindhouse.cafe
“I like to think that our sandwich is more elevated,” said Gabe Mauch, who co-owns Grindhouse Cafe with his sister, Kate Mauch Sheehan. “I come from a rich culinary background, as does my sister.”
Mauch said that having a pastry chef on premises is one thing that sets Grindhouse Cafe’s sandwiches apart, along with premium deli meats from Howard & Sons. “We use really good ingredients in an interesting way,” he said.
“One of our better sellers that's also an interesting sandwich is our Turkey Dolo. We use a really nice turkey from Howard & Sons and herb mayo with parsley and mayo,” Mauch said. It’s served on a croissant made fresh daily at the cafe. Another favorite is the Nihilist Grindhouse, “sort of a premium, craft take on Arby’s Beef ’n Cheddar,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Lincoln Carry Outs
1002 Lincoln St.
Hobart
219-942-2113
219-942-2114
1203 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-226-9972
THIRD PLACE
Portillo’s
555 E. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-769-8300